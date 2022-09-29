Patch Notes 1.0.6.15

Greetings Mortals!

In this patch we have another slew of fixes and improvements that aim to improve the core experience of Mortal Online 2.

Some notable changes include adjustments to the attribute points that the Khurite, Kallard, and Huergar receive. This will grant additional flexibility to players who opt into these clades.

We have also adjusted the way Transcendental Awareness and Ether combat function. Most notably, Spirits are no longer able to see living players. This is to prevent players in spirit form from scouting groups of players without any risk.

This update also features fixes for some long standing issues. Domination will now function as intended. We encourage all adventurous tamers to try their hand at dominating exotic and dangerous creatures that they may come across in their journeys.

We have also implemented a tentative fix for the invisible weapon issue that may occur at times. We are still actively investigating and monitoring this issue but going forward it should be less frequent.

In addition to fixes and changes, we have added a new batch of points of interest locations for you to explore. And last but not certainly not least, the city of Fabernum now has a dark and dangerous new Sewer for adventurers to explore. Be careful as you venture down into the underbelly of Fabernum!

Lastly, an issue related to mounted combat that was introduced in the previous patch has now been fixed. We apologize for not addressing this sooner. Going forward we will be able to fix similar issues in a much more timely manner.

Take a look at the full list of changes and fixes below. And as always, let us know what you think!

See you in Nave.

Added

A new batch of points of interest locations have been added to the world.

The Fabernum city sewers are now open.

Changes

Armor shoulder pads are now hidden in first person view so they do not block your view in combat.

The following races now get additional attribute points:

Khurite: +2 attribute points per grandparent.

Kallard: +1 attribute point per grandparent.

Huergar: +2 attribute points per grandparent.

Increased the melee and blunt damage resistance of player owned structures.

The Thursar clade gift 'Adrenaline' now also allows you to block without stamina for its duration.

Players in the Ether who receive the Transcendental Awareness buff will no longer see living Players.

It is now easier to hit other players with the Ether Beam while you yourself are in the Ether.

The duration the Ether Beam needs to be maintained before damage is applied has been lowered significantly.

The Ether Momentum spell’s movement speed bonus has been increased by 100%.

The Ether Momentum spell duration has been increased to 5 minutes. (Was previously 1 minute)

The young Minotaur model has been updated.

You can now place buy orders for Ritual Blood at the broker.

Ritual pets will now die when abandoned.

Loot luck and loot amount gained from trinkets now apply to your pets as well.

You are no longer able to disband a guild using the ‘/guild disband’ chat command. You may only disband a guild via the guild stone going forward.

There is now a notification telling you that you can not delete stolen items while they are still marked as stolen.

You can no longer equip a trinket while it is marked as stolen.

Ahk bond now tells you how much damage the bond has moved to the bonded target.

Adjusted the collision on all sword hilts. Handle hits should now be less frequent.

Adjusted the HP of ritual Bears, Terror Birds, and Tupilaks.

Increased the range of the Tupilak’s ranged attack.

Slightly increased the movement speed of the ritual Celaino.

Reduced the ritual Celaino’s melee attack damage.

Slightly reduced the max taming range of horses.

Horses now require fewer control points.

Wolves now require fewer control points.

Looting the loot bag of someone you are at war with will now trigger the war combatant timer.

You now have to wait 45 seconds after the last damage you received before you can delete items from your inventory. (Previously 6 seconds)

Fixes