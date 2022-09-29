Update 29th September 2022

- 7 new levels, now 20 levels in total
- optimized level parameters
- wind system implemented
- waves of more traffic in several levels
- after level time is over, all remaining planes must be directed to their destinations
- several bug fixes
- internal refactoring
ATCo2 update for 29 September 2022
