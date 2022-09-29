 Skip to content

ATCo2 update for 29 September 2022

Update 29th September 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9616254 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • 7 new levels, now 20 levels in total
  • optimized level parameters
  • wind system implemented
  • waves of more traffic in several levels
  • after level time is over, all remaining planes must be directed to their destinations
  • several bug fixes
  • internal refactoring

