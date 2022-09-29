v7.1.2: Happy 5th Year Anniversary!

Summary:
- 5th Year Anniversary Event
- Bug fixes
Detail:
-
5th Year Anniversary Event
- Happy Birthday to Throne of Lies!
Celebrating ToL’s 5th year anniversary, new avatar, weapon, title have been added!
-
Bug fixes
-
Fix freezing loading of the voice chat feature
-
Fix the main crash issue caused by the voice chat feature
-
Fix the missing gems from redeeming the referral code
-
Fix the wrong display of several popups at the same time
-
Fix login issue of new account
-
For more support please email: support@throneoflies.com
Follow our Twitter!
Changed files in this update