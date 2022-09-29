 Skip to content

Throne of Lies®: Medieval Politics update for 29 September 2022

v7.1.2: Happy 5th Year Anniversary!

Share · View all patches · Build 9616253 · Last edited by Wendy

Summary:
  • 5th Year Anniversary Event
  • Bug fixes
Detail:

  • 5th Year Anniversary Event

    • Happy Birthday to Throne of Lies!

Celebrating ToL’s 5th year anniversary, new avatar, weapon, title have been added!

  • Bug fixes

    • Fix freezing loading of the voice chat feature

    • Fix the main crash issue caused by the voice chat feature

    • Fix the missing gems from redeeming the referral code

    • Fix the wrong display of several popups at the same time

    • Fix login issue of new account

