Update 22.09.29 changes:

Overview map changes/improvements:

The academy doesn't have to be used each turn by the player anymore. Instead, it gives 10 experience each turn automatically to level 1-3 squads, or 1-6 with the upgrade. Notification messages for gained experience and level up messages can be turned on or off when you interact with the icon above the academy.

The Arena is now a special vanguard battle map, on which you can fight several enemies with a single vanguard squad.

The squads are grouped in 5 types: Balanced, Sturdy, Agile, Ranged, and Magic Supporter, with 4 squads per type. (Squads that you haven't recruited yet won't be shown in the choices as an option.)

Each type gets a unique reward for the first clear of the map, and has 4 different randomized rewards afterwards, regardless of which squad of this type you use.

For balance reasons, the enemies have 25% less DEF against sturdy squads (since the heavy squads have less ATK), 25% less ATK against ranged squads (since they have less DEF), and 50% less DEF against magic supporter (to give Phyrra a chance)

The Arena battle is split in three phases. If you give up after the first/second phase, you get 15,000/35,000 gold. Your squad is healed by 30% when you continue to the next phase. (And a squad is always fully healed when it levels up)

A normal loot chest appears in the third phase.

When a fire breaks out, the message will now tell you where the fire is, and the icon for the fire is sparkling to make it easier to spot it.

The storage near Red Keep now sparkles and has a hammer icon when you have the quest to upgrade it during the events in Orchel.

5 new research projects: Siege weapons, stone towers, improved sanitation, and endlessly repeatable research options to increase wood and stone production.

When you plan to go to a war with another country (option with Theremis), you can now prepare improvements to the fortifications of the border in 4 steps on the special screen of the command center building.

Aldlyn, Parverhill, Witton, Calbridge Stronghold and Red Keep can take measures against sieges when you prepare for a war with a bordering country. (Begus for Parverhill and Witton, Dorgania for Calbridge Stronghold and Red Keep, and all three countries for Aldlyn.)

The preparations have three steps for each city. The first step requires the new research for improved sanitation, the second step requires the work area near Aldlyn with the weaver, and the last step requires the bakery.

The interface of the overview map now displays how many sandwiches, furnitures, cakes, jewelry, and tea you have in your storage. The tutorial image which explains all icon was improved to show these 5 resources as well now.

The interface icons for beer and wine were improved.

3 new repeatable trades with Begus. You can sell 15 Furniture to Ironholm Prison, 25 Jewelry to Calterburry, or 30 Sandwiches to Old Ashton now. The trade icon only appears when you have the necessary items.

1 new repeatable trade of Mithril for Cakes with Dorgania.

These repeatable trades increase the relationship with the other country by +5 the first time you make them.