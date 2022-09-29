Weekly Update 335: New PVP events on the way!

Greetings, warriors!

We are continuing our work on addressing some of the most recent feedback and reports and polishing the recent major update for Gloria Victis. Today's changelog contains quite a few Quality of Life improvements and fixes, noted and addressed thanks to your continuous support.

We are happy to announce that in the background, some new events are being prepared for our precious players. We hear your voice and are aware that some refreshments on that field will be beneficial for the game and community. At least two new events will be added to the game in the near future, but it is a task that will take up to a few weeks, as we need to create a brand new level design. A new raid for hardcore PVP players, and a special world event that may find its fans among players who like both – fighting and crafting will be a nice addition to the activities pool that you can participate in.

But for now, let’s get back to the changes we have already prepared and implemented.

The screenshot’s authors were awarded. ManicRepression, Siegbert, and stigma – check your Ambers!!

Official screenshot contest!

We have greatly improved ingame visuals and graphics, so it is a great time to refresh the assets on our Steam page. Later in the day, on our official Discord, you will find a dedicated channel where you will be able to drop your best screenshots - we will handpick the greatest ones and place them on our Gloria Victis Steam page, and reward you with a neat pouch full of Ambers! Show us your best captures!

Changelog v.0.9.9.6.2 Beta

Quality of Life

We have added an indicator in the top left corner of recipe icons, that are saying if a recipe is known or can be learned. This will greatly help to manage your recipe collection and be much more convenient than checking the tooltips for each scroll.

– Added “Not enough materials” error when we are clicking “add materials” in the workstation UI while not having materials.

– Updated the visuals of the Enchantment window, to match it with the new User Interface style.

– Added missing marker to the “Uninvited Guests” quest, when we need to talk with Aston.

– Added a progressbar minigame to dig up treasures. Digging lasts for 30 seconds, each proper minigame click grants a bonus of 5% of the timer progress.

– We have finished setting all Ismir and East Sangmarian Ferrymen.

Fixes

– Fixed an issue with respawn window borders.

– Fixed the problem causing respawn points to disappear while opening Map fullscreen window while in respawn mode.

– Fixed an error that was causing a reset of tinctures' duration to the base value after participating in the Valley of Death tournament.

– Fixed an issue where elixir's duration could be increased after each relog if players guild had a Wenedian Witch Technology active.

– Fixed the tooltip behavior when hovering on a recipe in the workstation recipe list.

– Fixed errors in Nur’s dialogue which could lead players to get stuck with their quest lines if they had full inventory and could not take the reward.

– Fixed the position of buildings in Ystad Village and Gate position in Fort Mereley.

– Fixed an issue that caused faster mount summon buffs to be cleared if a player got a campfire buff.

– Fixed in “stop the fire” quests: “Sanctuary Profaned,” “Fire & Blood” and “Race Against Time.” Event interaction timers were not working properly.

– Fixed the memorial's position and interaction after map changes.

– Fixed the small arena located nearby every capital.

– Fixed an issue where the next siege event cooldown was not impacted by the “after-VoD” siege event where it should be.

– Fixed a problem with not expanding the dropdown of the fortifications layer in the architect table window.

– Fixed an issue with female Eaglefury Pauldron's skin. The model was warping while the character was sitting.

– Fixed the problem with the missing image on the Abbey Mirador location card.