Hotfix（alpha version）-v0.85.311.140

[Important] This update is implemented only in the testing version (Alpha) of our game and will not be synchronized to stable release version (steam default one) until it is stable enough.

If you want to experience new contents in advance, you can manually switch the game to Alpha version as describe below.

Feature Changes:

Halloween treats can now be obtained via faction trading routes.

Fishing ports and Pelagic fishing harbors now must be appointed to harvest only ONE kind of production in their lists.

Structures, including bread shops, Textile water mills, Jam workshops, etc., now have optimized recipes or workflows.

Achievement "New year blessing" now has changed descriptions to inform different ways to obtain related items.

Techs related to latrine modification are now removed. The structure can now be upgraded directly with the required materials in stock if obtained via faction trading routes or other methods.

Bugfixes:

Houses placed in the range of effect of boiler rooms will now correctly consume the fuel stockpile of their own if the boiler rooms' is depleted.

Deep quarries and mines will no longer remove their production appointments with their required consumables depleted.

Corrected descriptions for certain structures.

Guides of switching to Alpha version：

Switching Method

Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY , select Properties - BETAS , and choose the game version you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)



In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible.

We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.

In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.

Contact us:

