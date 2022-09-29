Share · View all patches · Build 9615880 · Last edited 29 September 2022 – 09:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Alan-13 Reformation version 2.0 is now online!

Be the world's first to get the prestigious "Senior Developer" achievement!

Brand new content!

Level RCE is a new low complexity mission

Level B1 is a new high complexity mission

Level B2 is a new high complexity mission

Level 15 has been completely redesigned, it's now a very high complexity end game mission and an epic conclusion to the campaign!

Your progression on this level has been reset, because a completely new solution is necessary!

New win condition has been added to the RNG based levels, now more resilient solutions are required.

These changes affect the following missions: level 9, level 11, level 12, level 13.

Your progression on these levels has not been reset, but check out if they still suffice!

A new achievement has been added for the most dedicated players: " Senior Developer" (You can even put it in your resume:))

Gameplay improvements:

More components display information when triggered during execution, we also made these texts way more readable.

Added a more detailed tutorial to level 8 to help new players get more familiar with the peripheral panel.

Zooming in now doesn't limit how far you can pan your view (previously there were parts of the maps you couldn't see when you zoomed in)

Added a checkbox to the menu, which increases the size of the options panel on the bottom of the screen to make it easier on the eye.

Now you can cycle through the options of any selector by clicking on its current value (in the middle).

We have also fixed many minor bugs and glitches.

As always, don't hesitate to contact us with your feedback and suggestions!

Cheers!