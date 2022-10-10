The season of Dreadfall has arrived, and all the villagers have been hard at work preparing for the festivities. From the Twin’s building a bone-chilling new racetrack to Snotlout spinning tall tales around a campfire, all of Berk is joining in on the celebrations. Be wary playing after dark though, as unusual dragon activity around the Archipelago might lead to some spine-tingling adventures!

Dreadfall Event

New Dragon Species – The Graveknapper

4 Dreadfall Story Quests – Meet Ruffnut in New Berk to begin our new Dreadfall storyline

18 Daily Quests

8 Dragon Tactics levels

30 Dreadfall Stable Quests

2 Dreadfall Battle Event Ships

4 Dreadfall Racetracks

Several chambers have been renovated within the Dreadfall Maze. Explore to earn prizes and race your friends for the fastest time

A new winged Farm animal has come to campus, the Dreadfall Bat

Decorate your new Dreadfall-themed Farm with 5 frighteningly designed Kites

New Dreadfall-themed Dragon Skins, Armor, and Weapons

We have extended our reward line even further! Collect Dreadfall Candy to obtain up to 40 exclusive rewards.

General: