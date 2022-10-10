 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

School of Dragons: How to Train Your Dragon update for 10 October 2022

DREADFALL

Share · View all patches · Build 9615728 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The season of Dreadfall has arrived, and all the villagers have been hard at work preparing for the festivities. From the Twin’s building a bone-chilling new racetrack to Snotlout spinning tall tales around a campfire, all of Berk is joining in on the celebrations. Be wary playing after dark though, as unusual dragon activity around the Archipelago might lead to some spine-tingling adventures!

Dreadfall Event

  • New Dragon Species – The Graveknapper
  • 4 Dreadfall Story Quests – Meet Ruffnut in New Berk to begin our new Dreadfall storyline
  • 18 Daily Quests
  • 8 Dragon Tactics levels
  • 30 Dreadfall Stable Quests
  • 2 Dreadfall Battle Event Ships
  • 4 Dreadfall Racetracks
  • Several chambers have been renovated within the Dreadfall Maze. Explore to earn prizes and race your friends for the fastest time
  • A new winged Farm animal has come to campus, the Dreadfall Bat
  • Decorate your new Dreadfall-themed Farm with 5 frighteningly designed Kites
  • New Dreadfall-themed Dragon Skins, Armor, and Weapons
  • We have extended our reward line even further! Collect Dreadfall Candy to obtain up to 40 exclusive rewards.

General:

  • Fixed collision issues in the Dreadfall Valley racetrack
  • Tectonic shifting around the Archipelago has unearthed a new cave system on Dark Deep
  • You can now show off the Fury family’s Alpha skin and Hidden World glow simultaneously

Changed files in this update

School of Dragons: How to Train Your Dragon Content Depot 332071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link