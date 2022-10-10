The season of Dreadfall has arrived, and all the villagers have been hard at work preparing for the festivities. From the Twin’s building a bone-chilling new racetrack to Snotlout spinning tall tales around a campfire, all of Berk is joining in on the celebrations. Be wary playing after dark though, as unusual dragon activity around the Archipelago might lead to some spine-tingling adventures!
Dreadfall Event
- New Dragon Species – The Graveknapper
- 4 Dreadfall Story Quests – Meet Ruffnut in New Berk to begin our new Dreadfall storyline
- 18 Daily Quests
- 8 Dragon Tactics levels
- 30 Dreadfall Stable Quests
- 2 Dreadfall Battle Event Ships
- 4 Dreadfall Racetracks
- Several chambers have been renovated within the Dreadfall Maze. Explore to earn prizes and race your friends for the fastest time
- A new winged Farm animal has come to campus, the Dreadfall Bat
- Decorate your new Dreadfall-themed Farm with 5 frighteningly designed Kites
- New Dreadfall-themed Dragon Skins, Armor, and Weapons
- We have extended our reward line even further! Collect Dreadfall Candy to obtain up to 40 exclusive rewards.
General:
- Fixed collision issues in the Dreadfall Valley racetrack
- Tectonic shifting around the Archipelago has unearthed a new cave system on Dark Deep
- You can now show off the Fury family’s Alpha skin and Hidden World glow simultaneously
