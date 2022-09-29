- Some of the objects - most notably the external impact absorbers - triggered the instance reaper’s attention early and despawned prematurely.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 29 September 2022
0.556.13 - Grim Reaper
Patchnotes via Steam Community
