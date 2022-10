Share · View all patches · Build 9615551 · Last edited 3 October 2022 – 13:32:11 UTC by Wendy

Hi guys !

Here is the 22.9 Monthly Update (Official Version). Our new features :

19 new events

13 new CGs including sex scenes

300+ new voiced lines for Harmony

Pixie & Sporty Harem Update

Expression rework on Audrey & Kleio

And more

Thanks a lot to our artist & dev team especially MidnightDatura, Lent1, Paradoxal D, Apoc, Spiritmaster, BlissFullDarkness, Domestos, Firesparq and Siege Wizard.

Hope you will enjoy it !