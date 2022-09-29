 Skip to content

都市媚影-CityFascination update for 29 September 2022

Version 0.4 update

Build 9615466 · Last edited by Wendy

Updated content:
Nia line Tianshu area full line content
Fixed Qi Wanqing plot bug
Fixed Qi Yarou plot bug
Fixed office plot bug
Fixed Shu Ranran reading bug

