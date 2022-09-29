 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

FreestyleFootball R update for 29 September 2022

Server Maintenance

Share · View all patches · Build 9615240 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Server Maintenance:
The server will have maintenance at 2022/09/29 7:00 UTC.
All players will be disconnected during the maintenance.
To prevent loss of results, please exit the game early.
Estimated maintenance end time: 2022/09/27 8:00 UTC

Fix:
Match queues are delayed when there are 2 or 3 players in the team
Club missions are not refreshed properly
Login Next Day quests cannot be completed
Some AI teams in Single mode only have 3 players

Adjust：
Secondary Position Reward can only be claimed only once
Diamond Pass can only be bought by Coins
Remove part of block words
Friendly match are moved to the server of the player who created the room

Changed files in this update

Depot 1826981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link