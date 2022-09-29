Server Maintenance:

The server will have maintenance at 2022/09/29 7:00 UTC.

All players will be disconnected during the maintenance.

To prevent loss of results, please exit the game early.

Estimated maintenance end time: 2022/09/27 8:00 UTC

Fix:

Match queues are delayed when there are 2 or 3 players in the team

Club missions are not refreshed properly

Login Next Day quests cannot be completed

Some AI teams in Single mode only have 3 players

Adjust：

Secondary Position Reward can only be claimed only once

Diamond Pass can only be bought by Coins

Remove part of block words

Friendly match are moved to the server of the player who created the room