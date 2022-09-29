Server Maintenance:
The server will have maintenance at 2022/09/29 7:00 UTC.
All players will be disconnected during the maintenance.
To prevent loss of results, please exit the game early.
Estimated maintenance end time: 2022/09/27 8:00 UTC
Fix:
Match queues are delayed when there are 2 or 3 players in the team
Club missions are not refreshed properly
Login Next Day quests cannot be completed
Some AI teams in Single mode only have 3 players
Adjust：
Secondary Position Reward can only be claimed only once
Diamond Pass can only be bought by Coins
Remove part of block words
Friendly match are moved to the server of the player who created the room
Changed files in this update