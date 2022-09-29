Patch 0.7.3.5 - New priority system! (And some fixes)

This patch does the following:

Gets rid of the old Primary/secondary-occupation system and replaces it with a more standard colony game priority system. (Like RimWorld, one of my big inspirations). This is a rather big change, but I really think it is superior. I had a quick poll in my discord channel and this change seemed very welcomed.

So I really hope you enjoy this change, even though it might take some time getting used to.

This patch also fixes/changes the following:

Equipping will have high priority.

Scrapping items will have the same priority as the relevant profession. (So scrapping a metal armor will have the same priority as the blacksmithing)

Hares won't be stuck when 6x speed.

Particles will not disappear when loading another faction from within a game.

When finishing a work order after 22 will most likely send the villager to bed, instead of working themselves exhausted.

Strangers socializing will not cause them to become known to the player, this will only happen when they interact with a member of your faction.

Spider web can now be chopped down from one tile below.

Gets rid of a few crashes.

Since this patch changes a lot of the fundamentals - I stand very ready for a hotfix, should it be necessary!

As always: I huge thanks for your feedback and support!

Best wishes and lots of love! <3

//Mattias

PS: If you like this game, please leave a review, share the steam-page and recommened it to your friends! Sorry for the self promotion but sales have been rather slow lately, so spreading word would really help! Thanks for understanding.

PPS: Hell, if you want to support even more, consider becoming the first owner of a t-shirt or a cup:

https://edym-pixels.creator-spring.com/