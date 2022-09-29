 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Grim Nights 2 - Realms update for 29 September 2022

Patch 0.7.3.5 - New priority system! (And some fixes)

Share · View all patches · Build 9614853 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch does the following:

  • Gets rid of the old Primary/secondary-occupation system and replaces it with a more standard colony game priority system. (Like RimWorld, one of my big inspirations). This is a rather big change, but I really think it is superior. I had a quick poll in my discord channel and this change seemed very welcomed.
    So I really hope you enjoy this change, even though it might take some time getting used to.

This patch also fixes/changes the following:

  • Equipping will have high priority.
  • Scrapping items will have the same priority as the relevant profession. (So scrapping a metal armor will have the same priority as the blacksmithing)
  • Hares won't be stuck when 6x speed.
  • Particles will not disappear when loading another faction from within a game.
  • When finishing a work order after 22 will most likely send the villager to bed, instead of working themselves exhausted.
  • Strangers socializing will not cause them to become known to the player, this will only happen when they interact with a member of your faction.
  • Spider web can now be chopped down from one tile below.
  • Gets rid of a few crashes.

Since this patch changes a lot of the fundamentals - I stand very ready for a hotfix, should it be necessary!

As always: I huge thanks for your feedback and support!
Best wishes and lots of love! <3
//Mattias

PS: If you like this game, please leave a review, share the steam-page and recommened it to your friends! Sorry for the self promotion but sales have been rather slow lately, so spreading word would really help! Thanks for understanding.

PPS: Hell, if you want to support even more, consider becoming the first owner of a t-shirt or a cup:
https://edym-pixels.creator-spring.com/

Changed files in this update

Grim Nights 2 Content Depot 1522281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link