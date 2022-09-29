Patch 0.7.3.5 - New priority system! (And some fixes)

This patch does the following:
- Gets rid of the old Primary/secondary-occupation system and replaces it with a more standard colony game priority system. (Like RimWorld, one of my big inspirations). This is a rather big change, but I really think it is superior. I had a quick poll in my discord channel and this change seemed very welcomed.
So I really hope you enjoy this change, even though it might take some time getting used to.
This patch also fixes/changes the following:
- Equipping will have high priority.
- Scrapping items will have the same priority as the relevant profession. (So scrapping a metal armor will have the same priority as the blacksmithing)
- Hares won't be stuck when 6x speed.
- Particles will not disappear when loading another faction from within a game.
- When finishing a work order after 22 will most likely send the villager to bed, instead of working themselves exhausted.
- Strangers socializing will not cause them to become known to the player, this will only happen when they interact with a member of your faction.
- Spider web can now be chopped down from one tile below.
- Gets rid of a few crashes.
