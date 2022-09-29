Update Notes for 0.4.3

0.4.3:
- New weapon: Katana
- 3 New powers: Unstable Power, Rage, Flashy Kill
- 2 New Characters: Leo & ...
- New NPC: Gambler (Initial implementation)
- Reworked monster spawns, wave modifiers
- Assorted balance tweaks and asset shifts
