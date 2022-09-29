 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Further Still: Survivors update for 29 September 2022

Update Notes for 0.4.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9614722 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.4.3:

  • New weapon: Katana
  • 3 New powers: Unstable Power, Rage, Flashy Kill
  • 2 New Characters: Leo & ...
  • New NPC: Gambler (Initial implementation)
  • Reworked monster spawns, wave modifiers
  • Assorted balance tweaks and asset shifts

Changed files in this update

Depot 2076811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link