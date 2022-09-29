Version 1.3 Multiplayer & New Editor

This update did go to training camp, and when V1.2.17 went in, out came V1.3! This is a big update that wasn't planned to become one.

Local & Not-So-Local Multiplayer

With a lot of care taken during development to keep open the possibility of local multiplayer. Only a few significant changes were needed to bring to the game what it came from: local, board-game-like multiplayer! We "simply" added the option to have several player controlled teams be able to race in single races. This works really well due to the game not relying on any hidden information that only the player or specific AI teams are privy to.



Got friends? How about a board game night with some The Cyclist: Tactics?

Thanks to Steam's relatively new, excellent Remote Play Together feature, which we now have activated for the game, this local multiplayer doesn't have to be local at all. One person can be the host and automatically streams the game with this functionality, any Steam friend can join in. Players take turns controlling the mouse when it is their turn, which is much quicker to get used to and more natural feeling than it initially sounds. Want to get your friends into The Cyclist: Tactics? They don't even need to own the game to play with you.

Note though, this local multiplayer feature was originally planned to come out a little later, but was quicker to implement than expected. It still does need some polish for us to consider it fully done. Seems to work so well though that we decided to release it early!

We do have some important fixes and tweaks for you too. Check our the change log:

Version 1.3 Features, Fixes, and Polish

Added local multiplayer functionality! Play custom races with a friend, or lots of them

Added Steam Remote Play support to allow an easy way for people to play with others online

Enabled Steam Cloud, have your saves synchronized across multiple devices

Added UI to the single race setup to allow players to enable multiple player controlled teams

Player controlled teams now have a team-jersey-specific background color in the UI

Added table sorting functionality to scouted rider list, click column headings [WIP]

Improved helper and leadout rider AI to not leave behind their leaders in the peloton

Fixed crash / freeze when moving across a category climb in a certain configuration

Fixed a small number of other crashes related to the revamped AI

Fixed some situations where the game was showing incorrect rider order for the yellow jersey

Fixed career budget information changing when riders levelled up over the season

The game can now load in custom teams embedded into the editor... see below

A lot of work on the back-end of the game to allow for new features

New Race Editor Features

The second major point of focus has been the race editor, which we think will provide the game with even more longevity. Previously you were able to create custom races and share them to to game's Steam Workshop. Now the editor has been extended with a full team library editor where you can create new custom teams and use AI default teams. You choose which riders are participating in races and can customize all rider stats - within the rules of the game.



Edit not only player controlled teams, but also the lineup of AI teams.

Version 1.3 Race Editor Changes

New rider and team editor, create custom teams and riders for your custom races. Custom teams are unique for each database, which can contain loads of races. Any changes made to teams in the loaded database will affect other races withing the same database.

Improved loading and saving workflow

Basic auto-save has been added to the stage editor and the new team / rider editor

New visuals that show when auto-save has been activated

Added missing override options for classic flat/hilly and hilly/mountain races

Fixed Input fields activating when behind buttons been clicked on

Fixed input fields not resetting after one time use scenarios, such as creating a new database

Fixed final terrain cards not updating when new final card is added

Outlook

We aim to address any new issues that have come up with quick hotfixes, and then move forward slowly developing V1.4. Among the things we do want to put into that next big milestone are custom difficulty modes and the ability to create a career with up to 6 custom-made riders, Steam Achievements, and an advisor mode that will be able to suggest moves to newer players.

We hope you enjoy this update!

Cheers