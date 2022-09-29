9/28: ATMs, Water Fountains, New NPC Shops, Voices, and Bug Fixes

Hello shopkeepers!
Here's a small mid-week patch to fix critical bugs and add some much-needed polish.
PVP Invasion QoL Fixes
We've added red outlines for invaders, scaled their damage dealt/taken, restricted them from building in other players' worlds, and fixed a lot of disconnect issues.
New NPC Shops
We've updated the NPC shops in the Steam Survival Fest map to better reflect the main game's NPC shops/buildings.
Voice Lines
Customers now have voice lines for when they're scared, browsing, happy, and angry. This will give additional auditory feedback for the player when performing actions.
New Items: ATM and Water Fountain
Now you can reload both your customers' wallets and thirst with these new items, unlockable in the Research Table.
Changes
- Updated drop tables for chests
- Updated NPC shops to be much larger and better looking
- Added red lines to invading players
- Invaders can no longer build in other worlds
- Added voice lines to customer reactions
- Reduced crafting recipe cost and sale price of Bamboo Cup and Bamboo Bowl
Fixes
- Fixed various disconnect issues in several systems
- Fixed Quick Sale Register giving a large amount of XP erroneously
Changed files in this update