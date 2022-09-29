 Skip to content

Saleblazers Playtest update for 29 September 2022

9/28: ATMs, Water Fountains, New NPC Shops, Voices, and Bug Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello shopkeepers!

Here's a small mid-week patch to fix critical bugs and add some much-needed polish.

PVP Invasion QoL Fixes

We've added red outlines for invaders, scaled their damage dealt/taken, restricted them from building in other players' worlds, and fixed a lot of disconnect issues.

New NPC Shops

We've updated the NPC shops in the Steam Survival Fest map to better reflect the main game's NPC shops/buildings.

Voice Lines

Customers now have voice lines for when they're scared, browsing, happy, and angry. This will give additional auditory feedback for the player when performing actions.

New Items: ATM and Water Fountain

Now you can reload both your customers' wallets and thirst with these new items, unlockable in the Research Table.

Changes

  • Updated drop tables for chests
  • Updated NPC shops to be much larger and better looking
  • Added red lines to invading players
  • Invaders can no longer build in other worlds
  • Added voice lines to customer reactions
  • Reduced crafting recipe cost and sale price of Bamboo Cup and Bamboo Bowl

Fixes

  • Fixed various disconnect issues in several systems
  • Fixed Quick Sale Register giving a large amount of XP erroneously

