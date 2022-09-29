9/28: ATMs, Water Fountains, New NPC Shops, Voices, and Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9614604 · Last edited 29 September 2022 – 05:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello shopkeepers!

Here's a small mid-week patch to fix critical bugs and add some much-needed polish.

PVP Invasion QoL Fixes

We've added red outlines for invaders, scaled their damage dealt/taken, restricted them from building in other players' worlds, and fixed a lot of disconnect issues.

New NPC Shops

We've updated the NPC shops in the Steam Survival Fest map to better reflect the main game's NPC shops/buildings.

Voice Lines

Customers now have voice lines for when they're scared, browsing, happy, and angry. This will give additional auditory feedback for the player when performing actions.

New Items: ATM and Water Fountain

Now you can reload both your customers' wallets and thirst with these new items, unlockable in the Research Table.

Changes

Updated drop tables for chests

Updated NPC shops to be much larger and better looking

Added red lines to invading players

Invaders can no longer build in other worlds

Added voice lines to customer reactions

Reduced crafting recipe cost and sale price of Bamboo Cup and Bamboo Bowl

Fixes