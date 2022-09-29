Announcement for Server Maintenance #Patch65

Server maintenance announcement: #Patch66 on September 29th 2022 from 11:00 - 19:00 (+7 GMT)

HSHS will undergo a server maintenance on September 29th from 11:00 - 19:00 (+7 GMT) to fix any issues and update the game.

The following change in schedule is detailed as follow:

New System:

Weekly Quests

Bug Fixes:

Fixed: Speaker spawn point for Jessi’s active skill (Let’s Party) causes Warden to be unable to destroy the Speaker in several locations in the “Junkyard” map.

Fixed: Nylcan’s active skill “Beast Claw” gets interrupted unintentionally in the “Khan Na Yao University” map.

Fixed: Belle does not play animation after landing.

Fixed: Belles’ accessories get detached after using her active skill (Blood Portal).

Fixed: Granny Kham gets trapped under the ground when destroying an object.

Fixed: Incorrect status interface position at holes and ledges in the “Hyp Street” and “Khan Na Yao University” map.

The bugs mentioned will be patched on September 29th after the server has shutdown. For players that have found any bugs or other issues please directly contact the support team at hshssupport@ygg-cg.com with the subject line: [bug][issue] alongside screenshots and details of the problem you encountered.

Home Sweet Home: Survive Staff

ประกาศปิดปรับปรุงเซิร์ฟเวอร์ #Patch66 วันที่ 29 กันยายน 2565 เวลา 11.00 - 19.00 น. (+7 GMT)

ทีมงานจะทำการปิดปรับปรุงเซิร์ฟเวอร์ในวันที่ 29 กันยายน 2565 เวลา 11.00 - 19.00 น. ตามเวลาประเทศไทย (+7 GMT) เพื่อทำการปิดปรับปรุงและอัปเดตตัวเกม

โดยมีรายละเอียดดังต่อไปนี้

ระบบใหม่:

ภารกิจประจำสัปดาห์ (Weekly Quest)

แก้ไขบัค:

แก้บัคจุดวางลำโพงทักษะ เพลงมา (Let's Party) ของเจสซี่ บางจุดแล้วไม่สามารถทำลายได้ในด่านสุสานรถ

แก้บัคเมื่อใช้ทักษะ กรงเล็บอสูรกาย (Beast Claw) ของนิลกาฬแล้วหลุดกลางคัน ในด่านมหาวิทยาลัยคันนายาว

แก้บัคตัวละครเบลไม่เล่นแอนิเมชัน เมื่อลงหลุม

แก้บัคเมื่อเบลใช้ทักษะ ประตูเลือด (Blood Portal) แล้วเครื่องประดับหลุดจากตัว

แก้บัคตัวละครยายคำตัวจมเมื่อทำลายสิ่งของ

แก้บัคตำแหน่งการแสดงสถานะของหลุมกระโดดของผู้มาเยือนในด่าน ไฮป์สตรีท และ มหาวิทยาลัยคันนายาว

โดยบัคทังหมดทีมงานจะทำการปรับปรุงแก้ไขในวันที่ 29 กันยายน 2565 หลังจากปิดปรับปรุงเซิร์ฟเวอร์ สำหรับผู้เล่นที่ตรวจสอบและพบบัคหรือปัญหาอื่นๆ สามารถแจ้งทีมงานได้โดยตรง ผ่านทางช่องทางอีเมล์ hshssupport@ygg-cg.com โดยระบุหัวข้อปัญหาของท่านในหัวอีเมล์มาด้วยเช่น [บัค] [ไอเทมหาย] พร้อมทั้งแนบรูปหรือรายละเอียดของปัญหาเข้ามาด้วย

ทีมงาน Home Sweet Home : Survive