Icarus Week Forty Three Update | Improvements to all exploration missions + more

The next two weeks of updates are focused on improving and updating our early missions on Olympus. This week we’ve focused on the first two missions and a whole category - BEACHHEAD, LIVEWIRE and the Exploration Missions (minus SPIRIT WALK) - and re-introduced the Mammoth, alongside some key player experience and performance improvements.

These updates will benefit new Icarus players more than experienced prospectors who have already completed these missions, but are an important part of our ongoing focus of learning, optimizing and improving all aspects of the game. We’ve taken what we’ve learnt from 43 weekly updates so far and our latest Mission designs and applied them to these important first Missions.

Last week’s addition of Buffalo and Moa Mounts has proven popular. We’re taking on board lots of player feedback and will continue to improve this system in the coming weeks.

Exploration Missions

All Exploration Missions with the exception of SPIRIT WALK have been improved with added exotic locations and the removal of all boundary limits to promote more adventure, free-roaming and discovery.

All exploration missions will now have a total of ten exotic locations, the ones from SPIRIT WALK plus four more throughout the map. These grant 200-400 exotics each over three spawns in total.

SPIRIT WALK was intentionally left untouched to not impact the popular farming set up that many players had developed.

We’ve also removed the ‘out of bounds’ limitations for all exploration missions, and changed how completion is achieved. Missions will now be considered finished when the attached scans are completed, rather than when the player leaves the surface of the planet. This allows players to spend more time completing the ‘exploration’ element of the mission and spend time improving their character with the time they have left.

Mammoth & Fixes

The Mammoth has returned to the arctic biomes of Icarus, after some much needed improvement and adjustment in its time away. We’ve also addressed a few long-standing issues worth mentioning.

The long-standing exposure issue has been fixed:

Players do not immediately die due to prior weather exposure when respawned

The storm exposure bar no longer stays full when players respawn, and will reset the exposure and shelter values when a player dies

We’ve also addressed optimization through improving our textures setup, which should reduce RAM usage in-game for many players.

And finally, we’ve added the ability to easily scale stockpile rewards by difficulty, providing more personalized and balanced missions.

There are many more fixes and improvements in the changelog below, so take a look at what we’ve been up to.

Beachhead

BEACHHEAD: RECON has been expanded upon and improved. Being the introductory mission to Icarus, we identified the need to make this educational and packed with valuable insights and guidance for new players. This includes two new quest steps which provide more direction into crafting, and prompts players to practice the process of mining and consuming Oxite.

We also aimed to provide a more peaceful and rewarding experience in this mission, updating spawn values and adding a small Ren payment to introduce players sooner to the mission reward system and workshop.

Livewire

LIVEWIRE: TERRAIN SCAN has received a range of improvements and changes to improve the player experience and mission flow. Your first introduction to bears may now be friendlier, but only a little.

The Radar is now collected from the Dropship, and will also respawn here

The pool of enemies encountered has been expanded to add more variety, including bear cubs and boars

The radar will now have a durability limit and can be destroyed, similar to the system in Styx missions

Quest objectives now mention that creatures will be attacking to give players more time to prepare

The number and frequency of enemy spawns now scales with the difficulty and number of players present in-game, to provide a more balanced experience

The scanning process will now stop if the player moves outside the designated zone, and players are prompted to move closer to re-activate the process

Changelog v1.2.18.101993

New

Livewire Mission Radar is now Collected & Respawns in Dropship

Livewire Mission Adjusted enemies who spawn to add more variety and use new creatures (Bear Cubs, Boars etc)

Livewire Mission Radar's now have durability and can now be destroyed as part of the quest (same as Styx Scanning Logic)

Livewire Mission The quest objective now mentions that creatures will be attacking

Livewire Mission the number and Frequency of Enemies now Spawn based on both difficulty and number of players present

Livewire Mission If players move outside of the scanning zone the scanning stops and the players are prompted to move back into the scanning area

Changed all exploration missions except Spirit Walk to have 10 total exotics locations, the ones from Spirit Walk plus 4 additional throughout the map, all granting 200-400 each, with 3 total spawns. Spirit Walk was unchanged to not impact that popular farming setup, happy extracting!

Updating BEACHHEAD: RECON mission to include 2 new quest steps which help explain crafting, adding prompts to mention where to find oxite and the needing to consume it, updating spawn values to provide a more peaceful experience for learning, adding a small Ren Reward to introduce the mission reward system to players

Removed out of bounds areas for all Exploration missions. - Exploration missions are now automatically completed when their attached scans are completed, players no longer need to enter and leave these missions for completion

Adding Mammoth into Arctic Zone Spawn Pools

Fixed

Remove unneeded Alpha channels on Voxel Albedo and RMA textures, halving file size, saving almost 0.5GB of memory use while playing. (Reducing RAM usage)

Fixed a bug where the setting 'toggle sprint' would not work when riding a mount

Updated Shengong 'Sui Shi' Pickaxe description to not indicate that is is easily repaired, as it is no different to any other workshop item

Fixed and issue where the damage indicator wasn't facing the correct direction

Storm exposure bar no longer stays full when the player respawns, Reseting the exposure and shelter values when a player dies, Disabled any shelter traces until respawn,

WeatherActions no longer add modifiers to dead players, This means that players do not immediately die due to prior weather exposure when respawned

Fix river audio sometimes cutting out around river spline intersection points. FMOD voices were being inappropriately culled by virtualisation when the proximity parameter applied a volume offset as different river audio components moved close to one another. Moved the volume offset to a submix channel so that FMOD ignores it in virtualisation calcs, and also tweaked the proximity curve to blend more smoothly around braided river intersections

Added the ability to easily scale stockpile rewards by difficulty

Added missing file changes to ValidAmmoTypes.cpp/h. Reconciled offline work

Future