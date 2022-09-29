Chicken Fall September 29th Update Log

Hey boss! Here are the fixes for this afternoon.

Fixed the bug that multiple grenades would be thrown in quick succession

Disable room service in hotels on boss battle maps

Fixed the bug that the loss of extra life does not recharge the stone giant relics

Fixed the bug that the recharge is invalid when holding the relic of stone giant

Fixed the bug that the backpack could not be opened after opening the mission selection screen in the base and then closing it.

Fixed the bug that the explosion could not cause damage to the generator.

Fixed the bug that the text translation of the buff hint was wrongly displayed.

Fixed the bug that the background was displayed incorrectly when the second picture died in the mission and loaded the checkpoint

We welcome your active feedback on bugs! We take every piece of feedback you give us very seriously.

Thank you for your support and feedback, we will continue to work hard to make more fixes and optimizations.