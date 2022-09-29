 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CubeLoop update for 29 September 2022

Update patch 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9614269 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • In the Level Selection Room there are now numbers indicating the difficulty of each game, in addition to the light that was previously in focus for game 1.
  • Increased the size of the Reset button Trigger.
  • Fixed a problem where you got stuck in the elevator and had to press Click again to exit.
  • Lowered the volume of the scream when you die to 0.2
  • Speed adjustment when walking/running with Shift.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1962131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link