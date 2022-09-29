Update patch 1.1

- In the Level Selection Room there are now numbers indicating the difficulty of each game, in addition to the light that was previously in focus for game 1.
- Increased the size of the Reset button Trigger.
- Fixed a problem where you got stuck in the elevator and had to press Click again to exit.
- Lowered the volume of the scream when you die to 0.2
- Speed adjustment when walking/running with Shift.
