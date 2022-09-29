Patch Notes 1.0.17

Hello fellow cultist! Here is a new patch that squashes some bugs, sacrifices some nonbelievers and bleats some bleaters, lets dive into it!
- Potential fix for disappearing structures
- Potential fix for soft lock when indoctrinating a follower
- Potentially fixed enemies spawning outside of the play area
- Fixed soft block when trying to sacrifice followers using the resurrect ability and getting stuck running on the spot
- Fixed Heket dying in mid jump
- Fixed issue where certain actions become unresponsive after performing a sermon
