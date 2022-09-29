 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cult of the Lamb update for 29 September 2022

Patch Notes 1.0.17

Share · View all patches · Build 9614105 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello fellow cultist! Here is a new patch that squashes some bugs, sacrifices some nonbelievers and bleats some bleaters, lets dive into it!

  • Potential fix for disappearing structures
  • Potential fix for soft lock when indoctrinating a follower
  • Potentially fixed enemies spawning outside of the play area
  • Fixed soft block when trying to sacrifice followers using the resurrect ability and getting stuck running on the spot
  • Fixed Heket dying in mid jump
  • Fixed issue where certain actions become unresponsive after performing a sermon

🙏 THE 🐑

Changed files in this update

Depot 1313141
  • Loading history…
Depot 1313142
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link