Lone King v3.17: Game Finished? Need Feedback. Expansion Next.

Gameplay
- Reaper fixed preventing explosion from being charged
Art
- Overloader now creates an explosion
- Added more explosion dissipation animations
Menus:
- Blueprints added to Library
Other
- Torni elite heavy gunner named changed to Karalius
A few blueprints need to be added, but everything else that was important is finished. Now I have to decide if multi-unit battles are the best addition to the game, or if I should just add more abilities, getting rid of mouse-only controls.
Your feedback is most useful now. Please submit any thoughts you have about the game on the Steam forums, or in any other way that's comfortable to you.
Changed files in this update