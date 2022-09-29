Lone King v3.17: Game Finished? Need Feedback. Expansion Next.

Gameplay

Reaper fixed preventing explosion from being charged

Art

Overloader now creates an explosion

Added more explosion dissipation animations

Menus:

Blueprints added to Library

Other

Torni elite heavy gunner named changed to Karalius

A few blueprints need to be added, but everything else that was important is finished. Now I have to decide if multi-unit battles are the best addition to the game, or if I should just add more abilities, getting rid of mouse-only controls.

Your feedback is most useful now. Please submit any thoughts you have about the game on the Steam forums, or in any other way that's comfortable to you.