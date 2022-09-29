Hey guys, just another small patch that fixes a few of the issues added by yesterday's larger patch! It's like being in one of those movies where the guy is plugging a leak in a boat while another one appears ... well at least it feels that way sometimes :)

Thanks so much for all your feedback and bug reports as always! Oli

V 0.6.3.B (September 29 2022):

--- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---

• All armour values have changed. Feedback on this appreciated!

• Fixed a bug where all armour had very low values (except boss helmets)

• Fixed a bug with unique helmets being way OP

• Fixed a bug where champions had stopped dual wielding weapons

• Increased the damage of Molten Death

--- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES ---

• Setting Show Cutscenes to false will now skip local champion intros

• Fixed bug where enchanted armour did not show when levelling up at the campfi