Hey guys, just another small patch that fixes a few of the issues added by yesterday's larger patch! It's like being in one of those movies where the guy is plugging a leak in a boat while another one appears ... well at least it feels that way sometimes :)
Thanks so much for all your feedback and bug reports as always! Oli
V 0.6.3.B (September 29 2022):
--- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---
• All armour values have changed. Feedback on this appreciated!
• Fixed a bug where all armour had very low values (except boss helmets)
• Fixed a bug with unique helmets being way OP
• Fixed a bug where champions had stopped dual wielding weapons
• Increased the damage of Molten Death
--- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES ---
• Setting Show Cutscenes to false will now skip local champion intros
• Fixed bug where enchanted armour did not show when levelling up at the campfi
Changed files in this update