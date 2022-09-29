[UPDATE] 2022.09.29 Update Notes

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.
Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.
If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.
Today's update history.
# What has been modified in this update
# Updated bulletin board in town
- The early access user list has been updated. (4th round)
- If you want to add your name to the bulletin board, please apply through the official Discord channel.
[url="https://discord.gg/2QbnXn7fSx"]Official Discord Channel Shortcut[/url]
# Improvements
- Added a notification sound if another user enters the room.
- Field Bosses have been modified to drop Preservative Scrolls and more Golds.
# Fixed Bugs
- Fixed an issue that the quest list scroll bar did not operate normally when using the controller.
- Fixed an issue that some translations were unnatural.
Changed files in this update