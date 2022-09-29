[UPDATE] 2022.09.29 Update Notes

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.

Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.

If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.

Today's update history.

# Updated bulletin board in town

The early access user list has been updated. (4th round)

If you want to add your name to the bulletin board, please apply through the official Discord channel.

[url="https://discord.gg/2QbnXn7fSx"]Official Discord Channel Shortcut[/url]

# Improvements

Added a notification sound if another user enters the room.

Field Bosses have been modified to drop Preservative Scrolls and more Golds.

# Fixed Bugs