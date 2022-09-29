 Skip to content

Rune Teller update for 29 September 2022

[UPDATE] 2022.09.29 Update Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.

Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.
If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.

Today's update history.

# What has been modified in this update

# Updated bulletin board in town

  • The early access user list has been updated. (4th round)
  • If you want to add your name to the bulletin board, please apply through the official Discord channel.
    [url="https://discord.gg/2QbnXn7fSx"]Official Discord Channel Shortcut[/url]

# Improvements

  • Added a notification sound if another user enters the room.
  • Field Bosses have been modified to drop Preservative Scrolls and more Golds.

# Fixed Bugs

  • Fixed an issue that the quest list scroll bar did not operate normally when using the controller.
  • Fixed an issue that some translations were unnatural.

Changed files in this update

