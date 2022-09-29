If you are interested in keeping up to date with more information you can join the discord I have setup. https://discord.gg/Tw2cF9w. Sometimes I won't write patch notes for weeks but the discord I am very active.
Here is a summary of what is in this patch.
-
Removed spider boss in forest and is now part of the main quest line.
-
Updating the spider boss name, animations, and other stats.
-
Added more quests to the main quest line.
-
Item, weapon, and armor drop added. You can now hold LEFT CTRL and then LEFT MOUSE CLICK to drop any item in your bag that can be picked up by other players.
-
Fixed enchanted weapons not saving.
-
Fixed a few cooking recipes.
-
New server selection screen. You now just type in the name of the game and press create. It will create a room that only others that know the game name can join. This can now be used to tell your friends the game name and you won't have to worry about random people joining. There is also a join tab to use to join a game you know the name of.
-
Minor bug fixes.
Changed files in this update