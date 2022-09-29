 Skip to content

Yeah Yeah Beebiss II update for 29 September 2022

Rumble added for Xinput controllers!

Build 9613833

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've now added rumble support for Xinput controllers! It'll rumble when enemies die or you get hurt. It may not sound like much but a little haptic feedback can go a LONG way.

Let us know what else you'd like to see added. :)

