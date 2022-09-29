 Skip to content

Eternal Return update for 29 September 2022

Celebrating Haze's Release!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello, Lumia Islanders!

We know how hyped you are for Haze's release, and so are we!
That's why we have an exciting fresh-out-the-oven batch of events for all you Haze lovers!

Check out the details on our Website.

