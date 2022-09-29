Expansion Core Beta Reset! (Beta 0.2 Patch Notes)

Long time no update! With this one, I've added; Unique one-time built bots, pryable locked doors, an updated looting system and more. I've been pretty busy with life, but I did find some time to update the game. Overall, the coming updates are going to be for adding new content, updating old systems and hopefully culminating with the game's first real boss fight. Once that boss fight is in, every major system will be in the game, and it will just be bug fixes and then the best part; Adding Content! I'm hoping to get that out by the end of October (the current release date for the Early Access).

Major Features:

Quick Healing! I've made it so that the quick heal button not only heals the player if they have healing kits, but also allies if they have the necessary items! Now it should be much easier to manage a large amount of bots while you're fighting.

I procrastinated on a lot of stuff by adding a new enemy type! There are now Corrupt Humanoids with 3 variants; One Armed, Basic and Miner. They're found in the new mining station, as well as in the Factory. They're pretty creepy at night for sure! Better Demo Separation! I have been putting this off for the longest time. Sorry to those who were thriving in the Demo. It was honestly just straight up the entire game, minus some features. Now it's the same thing, but without the Scorched biome!

New Features:

Enemies now attempt to predict where their target is going relative to themselves. This means that enemies should now hit the player more often when they're circle strafing.

Altered the spawn radius of enemies to make the world feel more populated.

Updated the loot spawning to make more sense based on crate tiers.

Added some sounds to the intro cutscene-type-thing.

Made coal rocks require copper tools to harvest.

Made it so that the stat windows auto-hide when all of the player/Mobile Base's stats are maxed out. You can still view your stats by checking your wrist UI (Default RMB)

Updated the visuals of the compass anchor to be less intrusive

Made the Mobile Base HUD hidden during the opening tutorial to reduce confusion.

Updated the main menu text based on the version of the game.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a major bug that caused the Player's Core to not save it's slots and upgrades. I have no idea how this got past me for this long.

Fixed an issue with HUBs colliders causing AI to completely break.

Fixed a bug that was causing allies who were defending a location to update their home position during combat. They should now return to their original location more often.

Fixed an oversight with pryables not always requiring the correct tool type.

Made it so that you can't swap tools while placing blueprints.

Fixed a bug that made it so that event spawned enemies wouldn't move towards the player if they were far enough.

Under a week till launch! I'd be lying if I said I wasn't nervous. This whole week has been chaotic life-wise, so I've been having to crunch hard to get work done. I think the game is in a pretty good place, but I'm also preparing myself mentally for when everything blows up on launch. I really hope people enjoy the game that I spent so much of my free time making!