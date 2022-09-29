 Skip to content

Athereon: Advent I update for 29 September 2022

BUILD_2022.09.28b1

  • Added extra items to starting player party
  • Modified some enemy zones in overworld
  • Torches are available to buy from merchants at nearby castles (Castle Brioria, Castle Geforon)

