- Added extra items to starting player party
- Modified some enemy zones in overworld
- Torches are available to buy from merchants at nearby castles (Castle Brioria, Castle Geforon)
Athereon: Advent I update for 29 September 2022
BUILD_2022.09.28b1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update