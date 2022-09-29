 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Desktop Dungeons: Rewind Playtest update for 29 September 2022

Changelog 2022-09-29

Share · View all patches · Build 9613612 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Show gold and item icons in reward toasts.
  • Fix error trying to access continueImage in toasts.
  • Consistent look for trophy toast.
  • Fix crash with interfaceanchor on explorers building.
  • Fix toast for task reward not showing gold sprite.
  • Fix duplicated / multiple quest flags on dungeons.
  • More robust handling of a single quest having multiple indicators.
  • Use new building SFX.
  • Fix layout when quest reward toast has multiple lines.
  • Change hotkeys for glyphs that conflict with WASD keys.
  • Bat VFX added to starter dungeon buildings.
  • Remove Witch and Pactmaker from the demo.
  • Fix kin order.
  • Fix nullrefs in Witch lvl 1 and 2 that referenced old UI code.
  • Fix persistent subdungeon bug.
  • Prevent crash when certain reward popup dialogs appeared.
  • Updated goat glade texture, bazaar portal VFX.
  • Don't allow direction input when player is dead (and a few other conditions)
  • Add checkmark to classes which have successfully completed quests on quest info UI.
  • Add some logging for null dungeon runs.
  • Fix double experience prediction when damaging burning enemies.
  • Add damage prediction for burning enemies when dealing spell damage to other enemies.
  • Fix enemies killed with knockback not showing their exp predictions.
  • Fix bug preventing 0 CP items from being successfully converted.
  • Fix issue causing zoom-scaled monsters to be incorrect sizes when first revealed.
  • Re-simulate for all items when used via hotkey, not just targeted items.
  • Prevent legacy predicted effects from hanging around when switching between targeted attacks/items on the same enemy.
  • Fix issue with death protection triggers preventing Veteran experience gain.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2139701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link