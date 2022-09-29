Changelog 2022-09-29

- Show gold and item icons in reward toasts.
- Fix error trying to access continueImage in toasts.
- Consistent look for trophy toast.
- Fix crash with interfaceanchor on explorers building.
- Fix toast for task reward not showing gold sprite.
- Fix duplicated / multiple quest flags on dungeons.
- More robust handling of a single quest having multiple indicators.
- Use new building SFX.
- Fix layout when quest reward toast has multiple lines.
- Change hotkeys for glyphs that conflict with WASD keys.
- Bat VFX added to starter dungeon buildings.
- Remove Witch and Pactmaker from the demo.
- Fix kin order.
- Fix nullrefs in Witch lvl 1 and 2 that referenced old UI code.
- Fix persistent subdungeon bug.
- Prevent crash when certain reward popup dialogs appeared.
- Updated goat glade texture, bazaar portal VFX.
- Don't allow direction input when player is dead (and a few other conditions)
- Add checkmark to classes which have successfully completed quests on quest info UI.
- Add some logging for null dungeon runs.
- Fix double experience prediction when damaging burning enemies.
- Add damage prediction for burning enemies when dealing spell damage to other enemies.
- Fix enemies killed with knockback not showing their exp predictions.
- Fix bug preventing 0 CP items from being successfully converted.
- Fix issue causing zoom-scaled monsters to be incorrect sizes when first revealed.
- Re-simulate for all items when used via hotkey, not just targeted items.
- Prevent legacy predicted effects from hanging around when switching between targeted attacks/items on the same enemy.
- Fix issue with death protection triggers preventing Veteran experience gain.
