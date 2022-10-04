 Skip to content

Horizon's Gate update for 4 October 2022

Version 1.5.88: Enchanter enhancer

Horizon's Gate update for 4 October 2022

Version 1.5.88: Enchanter enhancer

Patchnotes via Steam Community

While Enchants themselves are quite powerful, sometimes being an Enchanter feels a bit weak... time to change that! In addition there are some hull changes, improvements to Guardian's Impair, and various bugfixes. Notably, the Unmaker's Decay is now quite a bit more effective due to bugs fixed in its damage calculation.

BALANCE

  • Enchanter's 'Elemental Fury's +5 Physical Attack now lasts 40t instead of 1 turn
  • Enchanters now also gain +1 Physical Defense
  • Enchanters can now rank up HP
  • Guardian's 'Impair' max rank increased from 2 -> 3, and XP costs reduced
  • Warpblade's 'Gate: Trick' MP cost increased from 2 -> 3
  • Cog hull reduced from 22 -> 20
  • Towership hull increased from 33 -> 35

FIXES

  • Added journal entries for 'Towerwall', 'Pole', 'Door', and 'Seartial Banner'
  • Fixed 'Decay' damage being reduced by enemy Magic Defense and Ruin Skill twice
  • Fixed 'Decay' damage being reduced against certain HP-based-damage-resistant foes
  • Fixed Splitworms splitting when healed
  • Fixed being able to be damaged by Spikes during the formation phase
  • Fixed Solport not spawning hires at its cafe
  • Fixed being able to talk to NPCs through walls under roofs while you are outside
  • Fixed spending XP at a Training Ground reducing shared Minimum XP of new recruits
  • Essence Flow now fires mid-turn if you spend MP twice in a single turn

MODDING

  • Automatons are now vulnerable to the 'antiMachine' element
  • Added formula prefix 'ceiling'
  • Fixed crash when using shoddy wooden doors
  • Fixed queued tasks not clearing on loading a new game
  • Fixed Ctrl+R causing crash if loading .lua files
  • removeFromParty task can now have bValue1 specify whether to remove from fleet
  • Added "GlobalFormula" as an alternative to "FormulaGlobal"

