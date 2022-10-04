Version 1.5.88: Enchanter enhancer

While Enchants themselves are quite powerful, sometimes being an Enchanter feels a bit weak... time to change that! In addition there are some hull changes, improvements to Guardian's Impair, and various bugfixes. Notably, the Unmaker's Decay is now quite a bit more effective due to bugs fixed in its damage calculation.

BALANCE

Enchanter's 'Elemental Fury's +5 Physical Attack now lasts 40t instead of 1 turn

Enchanters now also gain +1 Physical Defense

Enchanters can now rank up HP

Guardian's 'Impair' max rank increased from 2 -> 3, and XP costs reduced

Warpblade's 'Gate: Trick' MP cost increased from 2 -> 3

Cog hull reduced from 22 -> 20

Towership hull increased from 33 -> 35

FIXES

Added journal entries for 'Towerwall', 'Pole', 'Door', and 'Seartial Banner'

Fixed 'Decay' damage being reduced by enemy Magic Defense and Ruin Skill twice

Fixed 'Decay' damage being reduced against certain HP-based-damage-resistant foes

Fixed Splitworms splitting when healed

Fixed being able to be damaged by Spikes during the formation phase

Fixed Solport not spawning hires at its cafe

Fixed being able to talk to NPCs through walls under roofs while you are outside

Fixed spending XP at a Training Ground reducing shared Minimum XP of new recruits

Essence Flow now fires mid-turn if you spend MP twice in a single turn

MODDING