Version 1.5.88: Enchanter enhancer

While Enchants themselves are quite powerful, sometimes being an Enchanter feels a bit weak... time to change that! In addition there are some hull changes, improvements to Guardian's Impair, and various bugfixes. Notably, the Unmaker's Decay is now quite a bit more effective due to bugs fixed in its damage calculation.
BALANCE
- Enchanter's 'Elemental Fury's +5 Physical Attack now lasts 40t instead of 1 turn
- Enchanters now also gain +1 Physical Defense
- Enchanters can now rank up HP
- Guardian's 'Impair' max rank increased from 2 -> 3, and XP costs reduced
- Warpblade's 'Gate: Trick' MP cost increased from 2 -> 3
- Cog hull reduced from 22 -> 20
- Towership hull increased from 33 -> 35
FIXES
- Added journal entries for 'Towerwall', 'Pole', 'Door', and 'Seartial Banner'
- Fixed 'Decay' damage being reduced by enemy Magic Defense and Ruin Skill twice
- Fixed 'Decay' damage being reduced against certain HP-based-damage-resistant foes
- Fixed Splitworms splitting when healed
- Fixed being able to be damaged by Spikes during the formation phase
- Fixed Solport not spawning hires at its cafe
- Fixed being able to talk to NPCs through walls under roofs while you are outside
- Fixed spending XP at a Training Ground reducing shared Minimum XP of new recruits
- Essence Flow now fires mid-turn if you spend MP twice in a single turn
MODDING
- Automatons are now vulnerable to the 'antiMachine' element
- Added formula prefix 'ceiling'
- Fixed crash when using shoddy wooden doors
- Fixed queued tasks not clearing on loading a new game
- Fixed Ctrl+R causing crash if loading .lua files
- removeFromParty task can now have bValue1 specify whether to remove from fleet
- Added "GlobalFormula" as an alternative to "FormulaGlobal"
Changed files in this update