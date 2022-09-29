RELEASE v1.0.1

V1.0.1 is Now Live on Steam
Bug fixes:
-Fixed Reset Save Button (no longer resets to wrong values)
-Fixed the camera getting stuck zoomed in if you zoomed while reading a note
-Fixed code comments getting stuck while reading a note
-Removed unused variables
-Fixed several out of bounds glitches and softlocks
-Fixed missing vent in starting bathroom
Additions:
-Cheats Button in Extras Menu is usable after beating the game
(if you break the game with these we probably aren't going to fix the problem)
CHEATS
-Pressing R will skip forward 10 seconds in time
-JUMP
-New Radio Song
-Credits updated
We're still working on stability for Linux users, be sure to let us know if you're having issues and we'll do our best to help.
