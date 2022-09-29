 Skip to content

Title_Pending update for 29 September 2022

RELEASE v1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9613520 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V1.0.1 is Now Live on Steam

Bug fixes:
-Fixed Reset Save Button (no longer resets to wrong values)
-Fixed the camera getting stuck zoomed in if you zoomed while reading a note
-Fixed code comments getting stuck while reading a note
-Removed unused variables
-Fixed several out of bounds glitches and softlocks
-Fixed missing vent in starting bathroom

Additions:
-Cheats Button in Extras Menu is usable after beating the game
(if you break the game with these we probably aren't going to fix the problem)

CHEATS
-Pressing R will skip forward 10 seconds in time
-JUMP

-New Radio Song
-Credits updated

We're still working on stability for Linux users, be sure to let us know if you're having issues and we'll do our best to help.

Changed files in this update

Title_Pending Windows Depot 1288901
Title_Pending Linux Depot 1288902
