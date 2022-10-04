Chivalry 2 Reinforced Update out NOW!

Update 2.6 is here! The free Reinforced Update features a new TDM/FFA map known as Hippodrome, new two-handed Katar weapon, new player customization for Tenosia, horses added to existing maps, and more!

Watch the brand-new trailer here.

King’s Edition

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, we’re excited to introduce a regal new edition of Chivalry 2! Buy Chivalry 2 King's Edition now to get the following content:

Rebel King's Armor and War Helmet

Don the legendary armor worn by General Malric at the Battle of Stoneshill.

Feydrid's Aegis Armor and War Crown

Fight for glory and honor with the Steward King Feydrid's royal set.

Duke's Talon and Kralle of Bridgetown Shields

Protect yourself with the Duke's Talon (Mason Shield) and Kralle of Bridgetown (Agathian Shield).

Surrender Flag Novelty Item

Live to fight another day with this novelty item, added to your spawn-in inventory.

1000 Crowns + 5000 Gold

Receive 1000 Crowns (premium currency) - and 5000 Gold (earnable currency), used to unlock new armor, weapon appearances and more!

Chivalry 2 King’s Edition is available for $59.99 USD (or local equivalent) and also as an upgrade from the base or Special Edition.

New FFA/TDM map - Hippodrome

After the fall of the bulwark in Baudwyn, many Masons who were unable to retreat were captured and held prisoner in Askandir. With the sound of cheering Tenosian spectators wishing for a good show and their deaths, the Masons must prove that they will not be taken down for sport. Fight on horseback and prove your faction’s might!

Hippodrome is a fast, frantic, bloody combat arena with spike traps, flamethrowers and horses thrown into the mix. You'll feel like a gladiator fighting for your life in this Tenosian equivalent of Tournament Grounds. Listen to the stampede of hooves as you run down the field with lance couched, ready to slam into any enemy in your sights.

New Weapon - Katars



Katars, with four customization variations (Katars, Maustika, Imperial Fang, and Tigress Claws)

The first dual-wielded weapon joins the world of Chivalry 2! The Katars are a matched pair of deadly daggers for swift close range attacks. Designed for the Ambusher class, it is a very fast stab weapon that does not interrupt opponents. It also encourages the player wielding it to have good footwork and to make use of dodges, as it has a very weak block compared to other weapons. The katars make for an excellent engaging weapon, allowing Ambushers to get behind enemy lines and cut down heavily armored fighters with ease.

This weapon requires high precision to use and much practice. Aim well during your ambushes!

Katars operate under the same counter rules seen in spears (ie. a stab input will counter a Katar's slash and stab attack)

The special is quick and has the chance of hitting an opponent twice

When inputting Jab, players wielding Katars will headbutt instead of a standard weapon jab

Slash, stab, and overhead attacks of the Katars will not cause the opponent to flinch when you successfully land a hit

New Tenosian Customization



Additional Aswaran Armor tier added for Tenosia Footman - Tamar’s Battle Garb



New Turban Helmet Set, with additional Chain and Gladiator variants



New Furusiyya Armor for Tenosia Vanguard



New Engraved Helmet Set, with Emerald and Eternal Guard Mask variants



New Scythian Scale Armor for Tenosia Knight

New Mounted Warfare Matchmaking Queue

The Tenosian Invasion queue has been renamed to Mounted Warfare - an will feature all of the maps in Chivalry 2 that include horses. The includes all of the Tenosian Maps as well as the new Hippodrome map, and Aberfell and Rudhelm.

No-Horse Tenosia Maps Added to 64 Player Mixed Modes

Breach of Baudwyn, Razing of Askandir, and Desert have been added to 64p mode without horses.

Halloween Returns

Wear a pumpkin on your head or throw a pumpkin at your enemies! New map TDM Desert, as well as TO Darkforest, TO Rudhelm Siege (with horses), and TDM Wardenglade (with horses) are all decorated for the spooky season. Halloween will run from October 18 to November 1.

For more information about all of the features, content and improvements that arrive with this update, check out the full patch notes here.