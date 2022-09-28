 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Death Damnation update for 28 September 2022

Patch v0.6005

Share · View all patches · Build 9613089 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Stats adjustments when leveling up (movement speed, number of Heal points, stamina, jump height, life regeneration for vampires)
  • Zombie Sync with other players
  • Ragdoll when we die for multiplayer
  • Invincibility 5 seconds when the player spawns
  • Default avatar to avoid T position
  • Added random healing loot in the hospital
  • Added random loot in the village and graveyard
  • Zombie loot disappears after 15 seconds
  • Zombie Wave Quests
  • Improved MP5 sound
  • Longer time for machine gun to reload
  • Added Tomb of the streamer LGarsdansLChar

Changed files in this update

Death Damnation Windows Depot 1915451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link