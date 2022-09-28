- Stats adjustments when leveling up (movement speed, number of Heal points, stamina, jump height, life regeneration for vampires)
- Zombie Sync with other players
- Ragdoll when we die for multiplayer
- Invincibility 5 seconds when the player spawns
- Default avatar to avoid T position
- Added random healing loot in the hospital
- Added random loot in the village and graveyard
- Zombie loot disappears after 15 seconds
- Zombie Wave Quests
- Improved MP5 sound
- Longer time for machine gun to reload
- Added Tomb of the streamer LGarsdansLChar
Death Damnation update for 28 September 2022
Patch v0.6005
Patchnotes via Steam Community
