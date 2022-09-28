 Skip to content

Convenient update for 28 September 2022

Convenient v928 Patch Notes

Build 9613021 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Made some quick bugs fixes because some players were getting stuck or experiencing glitches. Thank you to everyone who reported these bugs, you've helped make the game better!

Full Patch Notes

  • You can now only drink the water once per life
  • Interacting with the VCR without a VHS no longer resets VCR
  • Interaction with batteries is reset on death
  • "TAB >" text under items only shows if you have more than 1 item in inventory
  • Pressing the 'ESC' button no longer softlocks
  • other minor fixes

