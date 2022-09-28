Update v0.2.81

What's new?

v0.2.8 notes:

-Added 10+ new NSFW scenes

-New missions

-Added special moves for all characters at lvl 10

-Added fast-forward combat option by holding on to the [z] button during battle

-Removed random attacks and added targeted attacks.

-Experience for backstabs added

-New Items: Stim (+100 TP, -100 HP), Cloak (repel random encounters on world map)

-World map encounters increased to ~50 steps per encounter to make optional grinding easier

-Added Steam Achievements