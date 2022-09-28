 Skip to content

Infinimine update for 28 September 2022

Infinimine Ver. 10

Share · View all patches · Build 9612922 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-New Fix for Geomancer causing DC(Appears to be fixed)
-Fixed issue with Guild Quests not saving
-Fixed issue with Geo ability causing a null if you teleport after using it
-Fixed issue with not being able to break blocks after next tier unlocks

Changed files in this update

Depot 2106081
  • Loading history…
