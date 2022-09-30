 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Monorail Stories update for 30 September 2022

All Aboard, Monorail Stories is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 9612921 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! Today is the day!

Let’s punch your ticket now – Monorail Stories is now live PC! 🎉

We can’t wait for you to experience the exciting commute between City M and City L.

Thank you all for your support throughout development! We’ve never been more excited to show you all the joy and surprises this journey will bring. Don’t forget - your destinies may very well be decided not by what you do, but by how you treat one another. 😉

Be sure to let us know what you think! You can leave us a review, tell us about a bug you’ve found, or just to give some feedback in our Discord - we’d love to hear from you! You can also follow us on Twitter for more news.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link