This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone!

So, I know the wait for the next update has been long an painful - but I figured I've reached a point where I could drop a little playroom to mess around in. It's very simple; a couple guns and a button that spawns enemies, but I'm hoping it can give you an idea of how the game is playing at this stage.

I think it's pretty fun either way, so maybe that alone makes it worth it.

I have no idea, I just work here.

ANYWAY, if you'd like to play the game, go to your betas tab and select "Super Secret Build" in the dropdown. Here's a GIF that shows you how to do that if you're not used to this sorta thing:

https://gfycat.com/deaddeficientgavial

Have fun, and let me know how it goes in my Discord server!

LINK TO DISCORD