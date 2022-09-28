Mission 5 released

Mission 5 Completed.

Mission 1 collision fix with some of the terrain that was to high.

Mission 2 performance improvement with enemies that move along fixed paths.

Mission 3 fixed enemy colliders so they have better hit boxes.

Mission 3, 4, 5 reduced the amount of life of the Spheroids that shoot plasma balls.

Enemy motion and path improvements to get better performance.

Enemy projectiles tweaked their script to get better motion and graphics, and more options for changing behavior of future enemy projectile types.

And again thanks for playing my game.

Jared Pitchford