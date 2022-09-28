 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

B100X - Auto Dungeon RPG update for 28 September 2022

v1.5.7 has been released.

Share · View all patches · Build 9612882 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

On October 5th, we will change the price of in-app item billing.
Along with this, we will respond to dynamic price changes in this update.

Changed files in this update

B100X - Auto Dungeon RPG Content Depot 1258781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link