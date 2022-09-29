First Hotfix Patch incoming!

Greetings fellow captains!

Thank you for your feedback and support during yesterday's launch of Destroyer into Early Access!

Despite our meticulous testing some issues went undetected and there was rough sailing for some. With this first hotfix we aim at the most severe issues that were encountered, especially the black screen block upon launch and after missions.

Also we addressed the issues with widescreen display setups. Please understand that this is not the final solution, but it should make the game playable while we further look into this. To be honest, we underestimated the public demand and related effort in regards to this topic when prioritizing features for the Early Access release. Our sincere apologies to those affected.

This hotfix contains:

Video conversion to built-in Unity codecs.

Additional fade-ins and fade-outs disabled when playing videos.

Fixed black screen after mission completion.

Auto-adjustment to Widescreen resolution displays.

Of course we don’t stop with fixes and improvements here and continue to monitor your feedback while also conducting further internal testing and polishing in order to bring you the next patch asap. As a friendly reminder: Our Discord is always open and a great way to reach us directly.

Thanks again and good hunting!

Team Iron Wolf Studio & Daedalic Entertainment