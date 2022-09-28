- Fixed case where AI would give viking help misison during a viking raid
- Fixed some localization errors
- Fixed bug where you could use middle mouse eyedropper on the outpost
- Reduced viking catapult health
- Reduced frequency of AI diplomat visits a little bit
Kingdoms and Castles update for 28 September 2022
Hotpatch - War & Diplomacy - version 119r2:
Patchnotes via Steam Community
