Kingdoms and Castles update for 28 September 2022

Hotpatch - War & Diplomacy - version 119r2:

Build 9612678 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed case where AI would give viking help misison during a viking raid
  • Fixed some localization errors
  • Fixed bug where you could use middle mouse eyedropper on the outpost
  • Reduced viking catapult health
  • Reduced frequency of AI diplomat visits a little bit

