Beta Patch V0.3.9 is now LIVE!

Monster fireball has been updated and no longer causes hitching

Harvesting plants now spawn your current profession level

You can now buy build spells from the Geomancer in town, Make blocks remove blocks, etc...

Quest tracking has been fixed, to track a quest just press J and click the tracking button. Toggling this option will add or remove tracking

Healers have had their abilities and cast rate decreased

You can now gain spells from monsters again there was a bug preventing you from acquiring them

Spells gained from the monster will open your spell book.

Setting up Localization, won't be perfect but it's better than nothing

Terror Clucks have had their damage reduced

When mining with a pick you will now find hidden chambers with treasure traps or monsters. This will be expanded on in future updates.