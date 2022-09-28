 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Isles of Etherion update for 28 September 2022

Beta Patch V0.3.9 is now LIVE!

Share · View all patches · Build 9612676 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Monster fireball has been updated and no longer causes hitching
Harvesting plants now spawn your current profession level
You can now buy build spells from the Geomancer in town, Make blocks remove blocks, etc...
Quest tracking has been fixed, to track a quest just press J and click the tracking button. Toggling this option will add or remove tracking
Healers have had their abilities and cast rate decreased
You can now gain spells from monsters again there was a bug preventing you from acquiring them
Spells gained from the monster will open your spell book.
Setting up Localization, won't be perfect but it's better than nothing
Terror Clucks have had their damage reduced
When mining with a pick you will now find hidden chambers with treasure traps or monsters. This will be expanded on in future updates.

Changed files in this update

Wild Mage - Phantom Twilight Content Depot 771771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link