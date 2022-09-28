Monster fireball has been updated and no longer causes hitching
Harvesting plants now spawn your current profession level
You can now buy build spells from the Geomancer in town, Make blocks remove blocks, etc...
Quest tracking has been fixed, to track a quest just press J and click the tracking button. Toggling this option will add or remove tracking
Healers have had their abilities and cast rate decreased
You can now gain spells from monsters again there was a bug preventing you from acquiring them
Spells gained from the monster will open your spell book.
Setting up Localization, won't be perfect but it's better than nothing
Terror Clucks have had their damage reduced
When mining with a pick you will now find hidden chambers with treasure traps or monsters. This will be expanded on in future updates.
Isles of Etherion update for 28 September 2022
Beta Patch V0.3.9 is now LIVE!
Monster fireball has been updated and no longer causes hitching
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update