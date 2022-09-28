 Skip to content

Team Fortress 2 update for 28 September 2022

Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 7542465)

Build 9612648 · Last edited by Wendy

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

  • Reverted the +quickswitch bug fix while we evaluate

Extra notes

View TF2 game tracking changes `462ca945d3` for this build on GitHub

No meaningful changes could be identified for this build automagically.

Changed files in this update

TF2 Client server shared Depot 441
TF2 Windows client Depot 232251
TF2 OSX client Depot 232252
TF2 Linux client Depot 232253
