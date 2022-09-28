Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 7542465)

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:
- Reverted the +quickswitch bug fix while we evaluate
View TF2 game tracking changes `462ca945d3` for this build on GitHub
No meaningful changes could be identified for this build automagically.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
