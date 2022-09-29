 Skip to content

Squad 51 vs. the Flying Saucers update for 29 September 2022

Update 1.01

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the leaderboards not showing the scores correctly (don't worry, they were saved as expected; the issue only happened when showing it on screen)
  • New setting to enable/disable controller vibration

