Steam Cloud Support

New Features

Steam Cloud Saves

Striving for Light now utilises Steam Cloud Saves with cross platform support. Save directories do not change. Steam now synchronises all your save files between your different devices up to a maximum of 100 save files. So you can now start a run on your Windows PC (or Linux) and continue your run on the road with your steam deck.

Improvements

[Melee Weapon] Shortsword: Improved sword animations.

Balancing

Enemies now have reduced HP scaling. Enemies on the second floor now have 46 HP (was 60 HP before). This should make progressing through the early game much more fluid and fun. This should also compensate for some of the recent regeneration system changes.

Bugfixes:

[Coop] Fixed a bug which caused a 90° offset in attack direction

Thanks to everyone providing helpful feedback, which is what drives the development forward! You are invited to join our discord and participate in the ongoing development of Striving for Light!

Join the official Discord!