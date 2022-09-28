Patch Notes for 1.0.12.187

Renamed "Fur Potential" to "Settlements Ratio" and expanded tooltip with more information.

Fixed intermittent stock bug resulting in low stock when total tribe population is low.

Added "Sort By Stock" to sort widgets.

Added stock level indicators to goods icons.

A "normal" stock level is the quantity of goods expected for that time of year. For example: 100 blankets on delivery is normal, 50 blankets halfway through the year is normal, and 0 blankets at year end is normal. Anything that deviates from this baseline will move the indicator up or down. If a good does not sell at all, the indicator will slowly drift upwards over time until it is fully in the black.

Sorting by "Stock" will bring overstocked goods to the top to either trade first or mark as "Do Not Restock". When stock levels are back to normal, unflag it to resume shipments.