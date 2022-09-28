ImmaterialAI 4.5 "Adapt"

Hey everyone!

Great to see new faces using Plus now with the sale going - welcome! There's always the forums for feedback, bug reports and suggestions, and the community section where you can further discuss features and approaches with other users, share screens, customizations, hacks, you name it, and of course we'll be there too.

if you were debating whether to get Plus, let us help you - our first ever 50% off discount to Plus is live until the end of the week

Previously the language of the app was determined by the language of the system that IAI was running on. We wanted more freedom for our users, so the bulk of the work done for 4.5 has been to change all our features to let users easily change the language of the app without any restarts or updates to the system's language. This paired with more scaling of content based on screen size, and that's where the name Adapt comes from.

Changes

Language support Ability to change the platform's language from Settings and path selection page (doesn't require a restart) German and French language fixes to time parsing, level requirements, AI flows, default nodes, links & types, Settings, path selection and more

Certain text sizes now scale up size on screens with a width of over 1920 pixels

Mentions section is not visible in nodes that aren't mentioned in any other nodes

certain world/node type icons couldn't be found at runtime, fixed

Beyond the patch notes, we have a big announcement to make with this post:

We're excited to announce update 4.6, Fearless - our first Steam Halloween-specific update, out when Steam Scream Fest goes live at the end of October!

For this update we'll be introducing a few features, mainly around eradicating all fears, as well as some goodies on top:

Free & Plus users

2 more languages added

new data type : fear

: fear new data in Bundles : bundle of fears that can be easily imported into your library, along with approaches to tackle them

: bundle of fears that can be easily imported into your library, along with approaches to tackle them new UI skin unlock for importing any fears while Steam Scream Fest is live

Plus users

new AI flow tied to handling fears more interactively (lvl 20 unlock)

tied to handling fears more interactively (lvl 20 unlock) new UI skin unlock for using the new AI flow while Steam Scream Fest is live

We plan on building upon the Halloween functionality every year, here's to a great start!