Goose Goose Duck update for 28 September 2022

2.10.00 New Lobbies and Trick or Treat Mummy

Last edited by Wendy

New individualized lobbies for maps! Now with individual spawn spots

New Mummy added to the Trick or Treat game mode. Players playing trick or treat will have an equal chance of getting a Vampire or the new Mummy.
The Mummy is slow, but has a fast kill cooldown. Thralls can help by grabbing into Villagers to slow them down, but can't kill unless three thralls latch onto a Villager together.
Additionally, the Mummy can teleport randomly between hiding spots, and can use their abilities to speed up or locate all Thralls.

Parts of the basement are now closed off for trick or treat, goosehunt, and dine and dash.

Bug fixes

Optimizations

